The UK has announced new deliveries of weapons to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Artillery, counter-battery radar systems and drones will be transferred. It is reported by The Guardian.

Thus, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the next package of military assistance will include scores of artillery guns, more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons, 50,000 artillery shells, counter-battery radar systems and hundreds of drones.

It is also noted that last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Kyiv support for GBP 1 billion. Overall, British aid has hit GBP 2.3 billion since the start of the full-scale war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Foreign Secretary and Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss said that she did not support the direct participation of British troops in the war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, during the last series of questions to the Prime Minister, gave advice to his successor, stressing that he or she should stay close to the Americans and stick up for the Ukrainians.