Russian Troops Tried To Advance In Donbas And Near Kharkiv, Are Successful In One Direction - General Staff

Today, the Russian occupation troops attempted an offensive in four directions in the north and east of Ukraine. In the Bakhmut area, enemy forces are partially successful, according to the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued to attack settlements with artillery fire in the areas to the north, east and south-east of the city of Kharkiv.

Russians made unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in the directions of the villages of Udy and Husarivka. They also launched an airstrike near Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Novomykolaivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Chepil, Semylanne, Hrushuvaha, Adamivka, Barvinkove, Bohorodychne, Arkhanhelivka, and Nova Dmytrivka with barrel, jet artillery, and tanks.

The enemy's attempt to conduct combat reconnaissance in the direction of Dmytrivka ended unsuccessfully. The occupiers withdrew with losses.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to advance in the directions of Siversk and Bakhmut.

The enemy carried out artillery fire in the vicinity of Kramatorsk, Raihorodok, Donetsk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Starodubivka, Siversk, Dronivka, and Ivano-Dariivka. It carried out an airstrike near Verkhniokamianske.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers when they tried to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariivka. The enemy retreated in disorder.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vershyna, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Berestove and Zaitseve. Airstrikes were carried out near the Vuhlehirska TPP, Pokrovske, Maiorsk, Toretsk, Berestove and Vershyna.

The enemy carried out assaults in the direction of Pokrovske, was partially successful, and was entrenched on the southern outskirts of the settlement.

The enemy's attempts to advance in the direction of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP were unsuccessful.

