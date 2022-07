AFU Repulse All Attempts To Storm In Directions Of Semyhiria, Vershyna, Pokrovske And Vuhlehirska TPP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed all attempts to storm in the directions of the settlements of Semyhiria, Vershyna, Pokrovske and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

“Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled all attempts of assaults in the direction of the settlements of Semihiria, Vershyna, Pokrovske and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP,” it was reported.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active actions, launched an airstrike near Kamianka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is firing from afar from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

It continues to equip additional lines of defense.

The threat of missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

the Russian occupiers failed reconnaissance by combat in the area of ​ ​ the village of Udy, Kharkiv region.

As of the 145 day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers were unable to form an offensive on Sloviansk, Donetsk region.