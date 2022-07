The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

This was reported in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, part of the personnel and equipment was rotated in the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, which perform the task of strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

The inspection of the headquarters of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Zhlobin district of Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus is ongoing. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the composition and position of the enemy troops did not change much. The occupiers fired mortars at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Vovkivka in ​​ Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is holding a group of troops from the Western and Eastern military districts. The enemy focuses the main efforts on defense.

The enemy shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Mykilske, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Slatyne, Prudianka, Nove, Ivanivka and Zalyman with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Virnopillia, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Khrestyshche, Dovhenke and Maiak.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna settlements. It is not excluded that the enemy will continue to conduct offensive operations to improve the tactical position and create favorable conditions for conducting an offensive in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but carried out shelling from barrel artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Tetianivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Spirne. The enemy conducted an airstrike near Verkhniokamianske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyna, Travneve, Kodema, Toretsk, and Shumy. It carried out missile and air strikes on Toretsk and Raiske and airstrikes near Berestove. It conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 UAVs and engaged subversive and reconnaissance groups.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, with the aim of restraining our troops, the enemy conducted artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka (Coke Chemical Plant), Vesele, Mariinka Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Prychystivka, Zaliznychne, Bilohirka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Kamianske. There were the airstrikes near Kamianka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh region, in order to prevent the regrouping of Ukrainian troops, the aggressor directed artillery fire on the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsya, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kyselivka, Novohryhorivka, Zoria, Kotliareve, Shevchenkove, Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Mykolaiv and Kulbakyne. Unmanned aerial vehicles were used to control the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday Russian troops tried to advance from the border north of Kharkiv, but were stopped by the Ukrainian military.

And according to the statement of the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kherson region, the Ukrainian military attacked the ammunition depot, which Russian troops deployed in the village of Charivne.