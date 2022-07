Invaders Can Conduct Assaults To Improve Positions And Conduct Offensive On Izium-Sloviansk - General Staff

Occupiers can conduct offensive operations to improve the tactical position and create favorable conditions for conducting an offensive in the direction of Izium-Sloviansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but carried out shelling from barrel artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Tetianivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Serebrianka, and Spirne. It also conducted an airstrike near Verkhniokamianske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyna, Travneve, Kodema, Toretsk, and Shumy.

The enemy carried out missile and air strikes on Toretsk and Raiske and airstrikes near Berestove. It conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 UAVs and engaged subversive and reconnaissance groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are conducting assault operations in the Novopavlivka direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the area of Dobrianka in Kherson region and successfully suppressed the assault after that.