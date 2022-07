Russian troops are trying to hold the lines occupied by them in the Kharkiv direction.

This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied areas and prevent the advance of our troops towards the state border. It fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Ridne, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Verkhnii Saltiv and others. It conducted aerial reconnaissance with operational-tactical Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle near Prymorske," the authority notes.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and conduct offensive actions in the Sloviyansk direction, shelling the districts of Dibrovne, Podolivka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Chepilia, Krasnopillia, Kurulka and others with artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy was unable to complete the assault on the Kurulka district of Kharkiv region due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the offensive of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, the invaders have partial success near Kamianka.