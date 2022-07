The Russian military are on the offensive in the direction of Verkhniokamianske.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency will report.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Hryhorivka, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Verkhniokamianske, Zakitne, Serebrianka, and Spirne districts with barrel and jet artillery.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Verkhniokamianske and Mayaky.

"It is conducting an offensive in the direction of Verkhniokamianske, hostilities continue," the authority notes.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage near Barvinkove, Dibrivne, Kurulky, Podolivka, Chepyl, Krasnopillia, and Bohorodychne.

The enemy tried to conduct an assault in the direction of Kurulka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, servicemen of one of the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation disabled more than 20 units of their own equipment. The Russian command was going to send this unit to the combat zone in Ukraine.

As of the morning of the 141st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, the invaders have partial success near Kamianka.