RF keeping troops of Western and Eastern districts who took up defensive positions in Kharkiv direction – AFU

Russia is holding a grouping of troops from the Western and Eastern districts, which have taken up defensive positions in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is holding a group of troops from the Western and Eastern military districts. The main efforts are focused on defense," the ministry said.

The enemy fired cannon and rocket artillery at Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Dementiyivka, Mykolske, Ruski Tyshky, and Cherkaski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Slatyne, Prudianka, Nove, Ivanivka, and Zalyman.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy does not stop shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Virnopillia, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Kamyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Khrestyshche, Dovhenke, and Mayak.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military suppressed an enemy assault attempt in the area of ​​Dementiyivka, Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.