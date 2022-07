Rescuers have completed removal of debris of a five-story residential building destroyed by enemy shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), and the bodies of 48 killed people have been removed from the rubble.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rescuers of Donetsk region have completed the work on clearing the rubble of a five-story building in Chasiv Yar destroyed as a result of enemy shelling. As of 09:30 a.m. on July 14, the personnel of the Main Directorate discovered and removed from the rubble the bodies of 48 killed, including 1 child (a boy near 9 years old), 9 people were rescued from the rubble," the statement says.

So far, 100% of the rubble clearance work has been completed, more than 525 tons of destroyed building elements have been cleared and dismantled.

It is reported that 323 personnel and 9 units of equipment were involved in the work from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have identified the majority of those killed as a result of the shelling by the occupiers of a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

The Russians hit a high-rise building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, with Uragan. However, it was later reported that the strike could have been caused by an Iskander missile.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attack on the city of Chasiv Yar. The President emphasized that the occupiers are firing on residential buildings quite deliberately and will definitely be found.