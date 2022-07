Russia Secretly Mobilizes Men In Crimea To Send Them To War Against Ukrainian Military

Covert mobilization is being carried out in Crimea, the purpose of which is to make up for losses in manpower. However, it is not disclosed how many people were killed.

Tamila Tasheva, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, stated this at a briefing.

"The full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, launched on February 24, created new challenges for the occupied peninsula," Tasheva said.

According to her, the relatives of the victims are forbidden to tell the details of the death of their children.

“For four months, the occupying ‘administrations’ have been secretly mobilizing and sending citizens of Ukraine to war against their own state. They hide real losses. They arrange secret closed burials, and relatives are prohibited from distributing any details of the death of their children,” she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Presidential Representation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported that the "authority" of Crimea was preparing for illegal mobilization on the peninsula. Residents were urged to sabotage the conscription of the occupiers into the army.

Meanwhile, the General Staff said that the Russian Federation is conducting an active conscription campaign due to heavy losses.