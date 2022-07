In Kharkiv region, the invaders are trying to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian military by striking ballistic missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update regarding the Russian invasion on July 10, 2022.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired near Bachivsk, Myropillia, Volodymyrivka, Vovkivka, and Volfyne. Airstrikes were also carried out near the last two settlements. It also conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. It fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Kharkiv, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Korobochkyne, Ivanivka, Dementiivka, Sosnivka, Rubizhne and Slatyne settlements. An airstrike was recorded near Verkhniy Saltiv. From the territory of the Belgorod region, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv with an Iskander cruise missile.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops, carried out combat reconnaissance with an assault group in the area of ​​the Dolyna settlement, had no success, withdrew. The enemy shelled the Dolyna, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Andriivka, Virnopilla, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilla, and Nova Dmytrivka districts with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations. The relocation of individual units to the Bilohorivka area was noted. It carried out shelling from mortars, barrel artillery and tanks in the areas of settlements of Siversk, Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka. Airstrikes were launched near Sloviansk, Siversk and Serebrianka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers did not take any active actions. Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Vershyna, Zaitseve, Pokrovske, Vesele, Ivano-Darivka and Vuhlehirska TPP settlements. Airstrikes were carried out near Berestove and Spirne

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy launched artillery fire in the areas of Opytne, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Komar, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, and Poltavka settlements. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kamianka, Mali Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It shelled the Lozove, Posad Pokrovske, Ukrainka, Partyzanske, Liubomyrivka, Kobzartsi and Shyroke districts with barrel artillery.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there are no changes in the activities of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the British Ministry of Defense reported that there was a pause in the battles in the Donbas.

On July 6, British intelligence indicated that the Russian Federation had transferred most of the remaining parts of the Eastern and Western groups of forces to the Izium direction and was continuing its attack on Sloviansk.