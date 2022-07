As of the morning of the 136th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders attempted to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP and improve the tactical position in the Dolomytne area. The Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted the attempt and pushed the invaders back to their previous positions. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff reported on the situation on the fronts as of the morning of July 9.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, there are no significant changes in the activities of enemy units. At the latter, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Senkivka and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region and the settlements of Esman and Oleksiivka, Sumy region.

In the Kharkov direction, the Russian troops are defending the previously occupied lines. The enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery on the areas of the settlements of Yavirske, Stara Hnylytsia, Ukrainka, Mykilske, Bazaliivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Piatyhirske, Prudianka, Chornohlazivka, Kutuzivka, Staryi Saltiv, Shestakove and Rubizhne.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire near Dibrovne, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, and Sulyhivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Kramatorsk areas. It is trying to advance in the area of Hryhorivka settlement with assault actions, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Zaitseve, Berestove and Klynove. It made an airstrike near Spirne.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, mutual shelling of positions along the contact line continues. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line.

The further threat of missile strikes on the critical infrastructure of the region remains.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire successfully at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and ammunition depots. The enemy has significant losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov named three possible options for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On July 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the end of the war could be before the end of 2022.