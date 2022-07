The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, checked preparations for a possible offensive from Belarus in the north, examined the positions of the Ukrainian troops. The press service of the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement.

Thus, Naiev noted that the defensive lines should become an impassable "shield" for the enemy so that the offensive does not repeat. During a meeting with border defenders, he also discussed tactical plans.

"At present, the situation is fully controlled by the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service, units of other military formations and law enforcement agencies. Every day, our defenders carry out a set of measures to improve the engineering equipment of defensive positions," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff does not record the formation of strike groups in Belarus for an offensive in Ukraine.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko accused Ukraine of trying to launch a missile strike on military facilities in Belarus.