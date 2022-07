Over 100 Killed And About 200 Wounded. Arestovych Comments On AFU Blow On Russian Base In Nova Kakhovka

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the base of Russian troops on the territory of the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, the invaders lost more than 100 people killed, about 200 were wounded.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on Facebook.

According to him, on Saturday, July 9, the Ukrainian military hit the control point of the 49th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, enemy air defense equipment and warehouses with anti-aircraft missiles.

"According to preliminary data, over a hundred were destroyed, about 200 were wounded, half of which are heavy, some of which will not survive," Arestovych wrote.

He also added that the Russians sent evacuation teams to the strike site for the emergency removal of high-ranking wounded and killed Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that American M142 HIMARS had entered service with the Ukrainian military.

Recall that over the past week there have been reports of "suspicious" explosions in ammunition and fuel depots of Russian troops in their near rear. Most of the explosions were recorded in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donbas.

We also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of the HIMARS on Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.