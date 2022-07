UK Defense Ministry Shows Footage Of Ukrainian Military Training In Shooting And Control Of Military Equipment

The British Ministry of Defense has showed the process of training of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by British military specialists in the United Kingdom.

The Ministry published the training footage on its Twitter account.

“The UK-led programme allows Ukrainian Forces to scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation against the Kremlin,” the statement reads.

In the video, the British Ministry of Defense showed footage of training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to control armored vehicles, which the Ukrainian army will receive from the United Kingdom and other countries as part of military assistance.

Also, the British Ministry of Defense showed footage of training of the Ukrainian military in shooting and handling small arms.

Last week, a message appeared on the official website of the British government that the first group of Ukrainian troops arrived in the UK as part of a training program.

The training of the Ukrainian military will last several weeks and will include classes on weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, field skills and patrol tactics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, during a visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered Ukraine help in training the Ukrainian military.

The training program would allow training up to 10,000 troops every three months, he said.

We also reported that the UK had decided to allocate an extra GBP 1 billion for Ukraine's military support.