Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region

Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severod

The Ministry of Defense intends to build military bases according to NATO standards in Mariupol of Donetsk region and Severodonetsk of Luhansk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Defense with reference to an interview with Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk to the Kyiv Post publication.

“We plan to build several high-quality infrastructure facilities so that everyone knows that we can also have military bases according to NATO standards. In particular, these are two facilities that we are building in the open field. These will be military bases: one in Mariupol and the other in Severodonetsk,” Zahorodniuk said.

He noted that one of the priorities of the new team of the Ministry of Defense is the development of infrastructure construction.

Besides, he said that this year the Ministry of Defense, and in particular the State Special Transport Service, will complete the construction of the brigade camp at the Shyrokyi Lan training area in Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense created the Medical Force Command as part of the Armed Forces.