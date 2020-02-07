subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.8
26.78 27.28
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region
07 February 2020, Friday, 17:34 22
Politics 2020-02-07T21:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severod

Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region

Даша Зубкова
defense ministry, military base, NATO, NATO standards, Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Defense Minister, Andrii Zahorodniuk

The Ministry of Defense intends to build military bases according to NATO standards in Mariupol of Donetsk region and Severodonetsk of Luhansk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Ministry of Defense with reference to an interview with Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk to the Kyiv Post publication.

“We plan to build several high-quality infrastructure facilities so that everyone knows that we can also have military bases according to NATO standards. In particular, these are two facilities that we are building in the open field. These will be military bases: one in Mariupol and the other in Severodonetsk,” Zahorodniuk said.

He noted that one of the priorities of the new team of the Ministry of Defense is the development of infrastructure construction.

Besides, he said that this year the Ministry of Defense, and in particular the State Special Transport Service, will complete the construction of the brigade camp at the Shyrokyi Lan training area in Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense created the Medical Force Command as part of the Armed Forces.

Больше новостей о: defense ministry military base NATO NATO standards Mariupol Severodonetsk Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk

Court Refuses To Dismiss 3 Top Officials Of Defens...
Rada Adopts Amendments To Constitution To Enshrine...
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Considering It ...
EBRD Provides Mariupol With EUR 13 Million To Proc...
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership
News
Ex-First Deputy Justice Minister Bernatska Posts UAH 7 Million Bail 17:45
USA Refuses To Issue Visa To Shokin 17:42
Shokin Believes He Becomes Victim Of Relations Between Poroshenko And U.S. Leadership 17:38
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region 17:34
SBI Serves Ex-Border Guards Who Deported Saakashvili To Poland In 2018 With Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 17:31
more news
First Coronavirus Tests Arrive In Ukraine – Health Ministry 18:14
Sytnik turning into main problem for relations between Ukrainian Govt and Trump – media 12:18
Coking Coal Imports From Russia Down By 24.2% To 5 Million Tons In 2019 18:33
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Digital Transformation Ministry Presents Diya Mobile App 17:59
more news
Nika-Tera Sea Specialized Port Ups Cargo Handling By 20% To 630,000 Tons In January 13:01
Shokin Considering Filing Lawsuit Against Biden For Insulting 13:43
Shokin’s Blood Mercury Levels Were Fatal - Treating Physician Korpan 13:46
Cigarette Manufacturers Considering Possibility Of Reducing Investment Programs In Ukraine Due To Introduction Of Trade Margin - Ukrtiutiun 18:27
Shokin Hopes For His Reinstatement By Court As Prosecutor General 13:52
more news
Defense Ministry To Build Military Bases According To NATO Standards In Mariupol Of Donetsk Region And Severodonetsk Of Luhansk Region
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok