The Russian invaders have blocked the possibility of leaving Melitopol for Zaporizhzhia and do not let people pass through the checkpoint in Vasylivka. It is reported by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the city of Melitopol.

"Rashists are so afraid of the AFU counteroffensive that they covered themselves with thousands of civilians as a human shield. The whole city is held hostage. How many days the blockade will last is unknown. But we are fighting for the passage to be opened," Fedorov reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the military base of Russian troops in Melitopol, as a result more than 200 invaders were killed, and about 300 more were wounded.

On July 3, unknown persons blew up a railway bridge between the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Tokmak.

Earlier, Fedorov said that the destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Russian military base in occupied Melitopol gave hope to those people who live there.

In addition, the invaders intensified the terror of the local population after the destruction by Ukrainian defenders of the enemy military base in Melitopol and blowing up the railway bridge.