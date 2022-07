In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region, the car of collaborator Yevhen Yunakov was blown up, who sided with the Russian invaders and was the so-called head of the local administration. This was reported by TASS on Monday, July 11.

"The head of the administration of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region died due to a car explosion, the Military State Administration reported," writes TASS.

Information about the assassination attempt yesterday, July 10, was given by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

"In Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, local Gauleiter Yevhen Yunakov was blown up in a car near the local administration. The information is being specified. We hold our fists!" wrote Bratchuk.

Russian media write that the car of Yunakov, the "head of administration" of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, was blown up, and the official himself died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the logistics warehouse of the invaders in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region.

On June 22, the Head of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov confirmed that the car of former Member of Parliament and collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov was blown up in Kherson region.

On June 24, in Kherson, the car of one of the local collaborators Dmytro Savluchenko was blown up, he died.