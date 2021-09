Explosives were planted under the car that exploded in Dnipro on September 15, killing the head of the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk regional division of the State Emergency Service, Daria Hrechischeva, and anti-terrorist operation (ATO) veteran Oleksii Kavlak.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Explosives were attached to the bottom of the car," he said.

According to him, it was a terrorist attack and the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating it.

The source said the explosives went off when the driver got behind the wheel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police are investigating the car explosion in Dnipro in which two people were killed as a terrorist act.

The explosion took place on September 15.

