MP - collaborator Kovalev organizes export of salt and grain from Kherson to RF – Prosecutor General

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksii Kovalev, who is suspected of high treason, organized the export of salt and grain from Kherson to Russia.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The day before, I signed a suspicion to MP Kovalev. At the beginning of the occupation, he went to Kherson region, allegedly to work with voters and protect his business from marauders, which he cannot do during parliamentary activity. There is evidence that the people's choice at the same time organized the export of salt and grain to the Russian Federation," Venediktova wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the invaders appointed him to the post of "deputy head of the government of Kherson region."

Venediktova added that Kovalev joined the fairly wide ranks of those whom the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine hold accountable for high treason, aiding the aggressor and collaborative activities in the occupied region.

Among them are deputies of different levels, former officials of executive authorities and local self-government, law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens.

MP-traitor Kovalev said that he had survived the assassination attempt. The collaborator showed up in Russian media.

Freelance National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) agent Yevgen Shevchenko announced the liquidation of MP Oleksii Kovalev (formerly a member of the Servant of the People faction) suspected of collaborating.