The occupation administration of Kherson distributes leaflets in which it tries to convince the local population that the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine are committed for the benefit of the people, and "the armed forces of the Russian Federation are not at war with the Ukrainian people," and calls for the overthrow of legal power in Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook today, April 16.

In their leaflets, the invaders write that the war allegedly began because of Western plans to destroy the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, and say the goal of hostilities is the "operation to eliminate the anti-people Kyiv regime," writes the Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is noted that in the leaflets that are distributed in Kherson by the invaders they say that the Ukrainians themselves and their chosen power are guilty of Russian aggression.

In their messages, the aggressors call on Ukrainians to cooperate, and also separately note: "Do not think that it will be quick and painless."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders force residents of Kherson region to issue pensions according to Russian laws.

Also in Kherson region, the invaders are looking for military personnel and activists.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that the invaders created in Kherson an analogue of the Donetsk prison "Isolation" for torture of Ukrainians.