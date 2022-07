Air defense units from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a helicopter of the Russian occupation forces. This happened on Saturday, July 9, in the Donbas.

The press center of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its official Telegram channel.

"A unit of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a helicopter of the Russian occupation forces. There is confirmation of the destruction of the target," it was reported.

The incident occurred at about noon near the temporarily occupied village of Horlivka, Donetsk region.

It is noted that the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are establishing the type of the shot-down Russian helicopter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16 it became known that in Donetsk region, fighters of the territorial defense unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Mi-35M military helicopter.

And on June 12, in the are of Izium in Kharkiv region, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Recall, according to the data released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have lost 217 aircraft and 188 helicopters.