Ukrainian Bombers Destroy Several Field Warehouses And Strongholds Of Invaders

Ukrainian bombers and attack aircraft have destroyed two field warehouses and two strongholds of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian strike aircraft continues to attack the enemy in several strategic areas.

So, over the past day, bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two field ammunition warehouses, two platoon strongholds of the Russian invaders and more than 10 units of enemy equipment.

Also, the invaders suffered losses in manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military suffered significant losses during the assault on two sites in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have lost about 36,500 soldiers, 150 of them in the last 24 hours.

On the morning of July 6, the Ukrainian military hit two more points in the rear of the Russian invaders, where ammunition depots of the Russian army were located.