Ukrainian paratroopers have destroyed the Russian Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter. This is stated in the message of the command of the airborne assault forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, May 27.

"Today, the servicemen of anti-aircraft missile and artillery battalion 95, a separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shot down another combat helicopter of the Russian invaders Ka-52 Alligator. The enemy helicopter was destroyed in Kharkiv region using the Perun portable anti-aircraft missile system. On the combat account of the soldiers of the airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is already 67 air targets!" it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian helicopters - Ka-52 (Alligator) and Mi-28 Night Hunter worth over USD 30 million.

On May 12, fighters of air defense unit 81 of a separate airmobile brigade shot down an enemy Mi-28 Night Hunter attack helicopter.

On May 10, Lviv paratroopers destroyed the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter.