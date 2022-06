Invaders Destroying All Roads To Lysychansk From Helicopters, Trucks Can No Longer Pass - Haidai

The Russian invaders are destroying roads leading to Lysychansk, Luhansk region, from helicopters. The city is not accessible for truck. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in Telegram.

Haidai said that the Russian invaders launched airstrikes at the entrance to Lysychansk, damaging the bridge.

"Orks launched airstrikes at the entrance to Lysychansk. The bridge was damaged, now only light vehicles can pass through it, a truck will not pass to the city," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stopped the advance of the Russian occupation forces on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, and forced the enemy to withdraw.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military will have to pull troops out of Sievierodonetsk as the death toll rises in the broken positions.

Also, the Russian troops launched an offensive in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Myrna Dolyna, near Borovske, the Ukrainian military successfully stopped the enemy.

On June 18, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced that Russian troops had thrown all their reserves into the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.