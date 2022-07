President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allows the end of the war before the end of 2022. He said this in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If our country is united as it is now, if powerful weapons come from our partners to us in time, and if luck and God are on our side, then we will be able to do a lot of things before the end of this year. I'm sure we can complete the military part this war. If we are strong, as I said, then we can come to a point where Russia will have to sit down at the negotiating table," the President said.

He noted that if international support for Ukraine continues, including in the supply of weapons, which will allow Ukraine to win in a number of areas or in a number of operations, this will be a strong position for Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskyy stressed that negotiations with Russia are the final stage of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy previously stated that no leader in the world can force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, this can only be achieved through the joint efforts of countries.

In late May, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that sooner or later there would be peace talks with Russia, but wondered with which Russian president.