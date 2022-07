President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again visited the front line in Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of a working trip to Dnipropetrovsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the advanced positions of the defenders of our country," the statement reads.

The head of state talked to the servicemen and thanked them for their service.

Besides, the President presented state awards to the military.

Zelenskyy also visited the Kryvyi Rih district, where he grew up.

"Held a meeting on the situation in the region, the state of affairs in military units and divisions. Cities, despite martial law, must function effectively and be fully provided with food and medicine," the President wrote in his Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in June, Volodymyr Zelenskyy secretly visited the front line in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, to support the Ukrainian military.

In May, Zelenskyy visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, where he awarded Ukrainian servicemen.

On July 5, the invaders fired 7 missiles on Dnipropetrovsk region.