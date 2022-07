President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers NATO's refusal of Ukraine's membership a historic mistake.

He said this in an interview with CNN, European Pravda writes.

"Now we are talking about security guarantees for Ukraine, and about weapons, and about financial support, but it was possible simply, by uniting, to take Ukraine into NATO. And at the last meeting of NATO, we are grateful that they supported assistance to Ukraine, but for Ukraine they always found reasons why we don’t need to be there, but Sweden and Finland were immediately accepted. The decision is right, but in relation to Ukraine it is wrong, historically wrong," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that he is glad that Sweden and Finland are accepted into NATO, because it shows a deep understanding of the risks for these countries due to Russia's aggressive attitude.

"Therefore, we fully support their membership. The whole world helps Ukraine, someone provides humanitarian assistance, someone provides financial or military assistance. The world does a lot, but it could be easier - Ukraine could be accepted as a member of NATO. It would be much easier than people imagine," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy allows the end of the war before 2023.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that no leader in the world can force Putin to end the war, this can only be achieved through the joint efforts of countries.