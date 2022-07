President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed food security and security guarantees for Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I held talks with Boris Johnson... We talked about food security for the world and security guarantees for Ukraine. We are grateful for the UK's readiness to host a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in 2023," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also thanked the British Prime Minister for his continued support for Ukraine - the recent decision to provide GBP 1 billion in security aid and today's decision to allocate another GBP 100 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, a plan for the restoration of the country in the amount of USD 750 billion by 2032 was presented.

At the end of June, the UK decided to allocate an additional GBP 1 billion for military support to Ukraine.

Johnson said he was afraid of pressure on Ukraine to conclude a peace agreement with Russia, which is not in its interests.