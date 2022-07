Putin Is Going To Go To G20 Summit. Zelenskyy Also Received Invitation To This Event

Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to take part in the G20 summit in Indonesia.

This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They specified that an official invitation to the summit from Indonesian President Joko Widodo addressed to Putin had been received.

“Jakarta was informed in advance of President Putin’s intention to take part in it. The format of participation is subject to clarification depending on the development of the situation in the world and taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Southeast Asia,” the statement says.

Recall that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also invited to take part in this event.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also received an invitation from Widodo to take part in the G20 summit in November.

The U.S. has privately asked Indonesia to remove Russia from the G20 summit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be "very surprised" if Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the G20 summit in Indonesia and called him an outcast. Johnson also urged G20 partners not to boycott the summit even if Putin arrives.