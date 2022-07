The Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed an attempted assault in the direction of Dementievka near Kharkiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders continue to conduct defensive operations.

The enemy fired artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Nikolske, Lebiazhe, Udy, Dementievka, Verkhnii and Staryi Saltiv, Petrovka, Ruski Tyshky and Bayrak.

The enemy inflicted an airstrike near Petrovka.

"Ukrainian soldiers resolutely suppressed an attempt by an enemy assault in the direction of Dementievka," the General Staff said.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy exerted a fiery influence from artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Volobuevka, Khrestyshche, Husarivka, Chepol, Mazanivka, Dolyna, Chervone, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne and Adamivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military stormed the village of Dementievka, 30 km from Kharkiv.

As of the morning of the 135th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers are advancing in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, as well as in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Spirne in Donetsk region.