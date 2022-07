Russian Troops Tried To Advance North Of Kharkiv - General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) north of Kharkiv stopped another offensive of the Russian occupation forces, forcing the invaders to retreat to previously occupied positions.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending on previously captured lines.

They launched an assault near Sosnivka, had no success, withdrew

During the day, enemy troops used tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery for shelling the areas of the settlements of Udy, Dementiivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Kutuzivka, Bazalivka, Pryshyb, Shevelivka, and Protopopivka..

It is also reported that the invaders launched an air strike on Kharkiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian News Agency reported that on Monday, July 4, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kharkiv repelled the assault on the invaders in the area of the village of Prudianka.

And on June 30, the Ukrainian military repulsed the Russian offensive in the direction of Kochubeivka - Dementiivka, which is north of Kharkiv.

We also reported that Russian troops transferred a battalion tactical group in the direction of Sniezhkivka, Kharkiv region.