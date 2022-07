The Russian military on Thursday evening fired at the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, according to preliminary information, 3 people were killed and 5 wounded.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders attacked one of the districts of Kharkiv. Preliminarily - multiple launch rocket systems," he wrote.

Synehubov added that according to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid, as a result of the shelling by the invaders of the Nemyshlianskyi district, 3 civilians were killed and 5 were wounded.

All specialized services work at the sites of shelling: rescuers, doctors and law enforcement officers.

The head of the military administration also asked the residents of Kharkiv to be as careful as possible and not to be on the streets of the city without the need.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, at least 5 people were wounded as a result of shelling by the invaders of the Industrialnyi District of Kharkiv.

On the night of Friday, July 7, the Russian invaders once again hit Kharkiv with missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders fired at the Skovoroda Pedagogical University of Kharkiv, the watchman was killed.

Also, the Russian army on the night of July 5 launched a missile attack on a Kharkiv educational institution.