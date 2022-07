Russians do not want to travel to Ukraine in a legal way – Foreign Ministry

Not a single Russian citizen has applied for a visa after the introduction of the visa regime by Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the national telethon.

"A very revealing moment, in the seven days of the functioning of the visa regime for the entire multi-million Russia, there has not been a single citizen who would apply for a Ukrainian visa," he said.

At the same time, according to the diplomat, in general, there were more than 100 calls from Russians to the ministry, Ukrainian embassies in different countries with a request to clarify the rules of entry, but not a single application was received.

"This demonstrates to what level Putin's aggression has brought relations not between our states, but between our peoples, and, in fact, the attitude of Russians towards us," Kuleba said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Minister Kuleba said that the introduction of a visa regime with Russia would make it possible to identify people who threaten Ukraine's national security.

Earlier, it was reported that on May 25, a petition for the introduction of a visa regime with Russia, which gained the required number of votes, was supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.