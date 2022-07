Hungary refused to supply weapons to Ukraine so as not to endanger Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated this in an interview with CNN, European Pravda reports.

"150,000 Hungarians live in the western part of Ukraine. Obviously, if we send weapons, these supplies will be the target of the Russians for shelling. We do not want them to shoot at the regions where Hungarians live. We must take into account the security of Hungary and Hungarians," Szijjarto said.

The Minister said that after this decision, the Hungarian-Ukrainian part of the border is the safest option for crossing.

"Therefore, the International Red Cross carries out its logistics from Hungary," he said.

Szijjarto also said that Hungary faced the largest humanitarian burden in the history of the country.

"We have accepted 630,000 refugees from Ukraine. We take good care of them, offer jobs to those who stay for a long time, and education for children. We don't expect anyone to say thank you to the Hungarians. But we are waiting for one thing: not to provoke us, not to blame us, not to talk bad about us just because we made one decision - not to participate in the delivery of weapons. Why? Because we are neighbors. For us, the main goal is not to be involved in this war in any way," he said.

We will remind, earlier Szijjarto said that Hungary does not even want to discuss the embargo on Russian gas.

In addition, an adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should stop expanding sanctions against Russia, and instead work on armistice negotiations.