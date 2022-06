Germany Publishes Full List Of Weapons It Will Hand Over To Ukraine

Germany has released a full list of weapons that it will transfer to Ukraine, in particular, missiles, howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This is stated in a message on the website of the German government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine will receive:

an IRIS-T SLM air defense system,

a COBRA artillery detection radar station,

three MARS MLRS with ammunition,

30 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns,

seven 155mm self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitzen 2000,

500 Stinger anti-aircraft systems,

10,000 artillery ammunition,

53,000 anti-aircraft ammunition,

80 Toyota pickups,

54 armored personnel carriers M113 with weapons,

10 armored vehicles.

For security reasons, the German government will not provide further information on the manner and timing of arms shipments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the first German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers arrived in Ukraine.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen earlier assured that heavy weapons from Germany, in particular Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, will soon arrive in Ukraine, in addition, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) along with American MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will arrive within 3-6 weeks.