The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects the assertion by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that Ukraine has a policy of violating the rights of national minorities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are far-fetched and politicized judgments. On the contrary, our state is implementing an open policy of creating broader opportunities for the self-realization of national communities. There is no threat to their national identity. We highly appreciate the ethnic and national diversity of Ukrainian society," the Foreign Ministry notes.

It is also noted that over the past years, the Ukrainian authorities have demonstrated maximum openness to dialogue on the issue of national communities, in particular the Hungarian one, through a frank and constructive dialogue with Hungary at various levels.

"Currently, there is no reason to accuse Ukraine of violating the rights of national minorities, and even more so to block cooperation between our state and NATO, especially against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive actions," the ministry said.

According to media reports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that if the Ukrainians do not back down from their policy towards the Hungarian minority, this will greatly limit the ability of the Hungarian government to provide any support to Kyiv in the conflict with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto paid a working visit to Ukraine on July 22 as the Chairperson of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, during which he visited Donbas.