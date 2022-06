An adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should stop expanding sanctions against Russia, and instead work on armistice negotiations.

He said this in a comment on the sidelines of the EU summit, European Pravda reports.

Adviser Balazs Orban (not a relative of the prime minister) said that so far EU sanctions create more problems for the European Union itself than Russia, so, in his opinion, it is necessary to change the approach.

"As a result, Europe will be on the losing side of this war because of economic problems. We would recommend stopping the sanctions process... We see that the more sanctions we impose, the more difficult it is for us. And Russia? Yes, they also get hurt, but they hold on, and, moreover, even advance in Ukraine... Yes, we have certain achievements, but if this goes on, if you think logically, it will end badly for us, so you need to think about something else - peace negotiations, ceasefire, diplomacy. This is the solution we are proposing," the adviser said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin said that Kyiv "must accept" all Moscow's demands for a peace agreement.

Meanwhile, 338 children were killed in the 4 months of the war in Ukraine.