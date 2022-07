Invaders Withdrew Battalion Tactical Group From Kharkiv Direction To Russia For Restoration

The invaders withdrew one battalion tactical group from the Kharkiv direction to Russia to restore and make up for losses.

The speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the invaders continue shelling Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense does not record the creation of new enemy strike groups.

"They do not form new offensive groups. We do not observe this," Motuzianyk said.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in full combat readiness in all directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops deployed a battalion tactical group from the Izium district in the direction of Snezhkivka (both Kharkiv region).

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine strangled an attempt of storm by the invaders in the Prudianka area of Kharkiv region.

As of the morning of the 131st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers crossed the Siverskyi Donets River in the Kramatorsk direction and secured themselves in the areas of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.