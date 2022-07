Invaders Deliver 17 Wagons With Ammunition From Crimea To Kherson Region - AFU

The invaders delivered 17 wagons with ammunition from the occupied Crimea to Kalanchak, Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the logistics support for the troops, 17 wagons with ammunition were moved from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the Kalanchak railway station (Myrne, Kherson region)," the authority said.

According to the General Staff, three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type in the Black Sea are in readiness for the use of missile weapons.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket-artillery units, not without success, continue to fire at ammunition depots and accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders are trying to regain their lost positions in the south.

The occupiers deployed an additional missile battery in the south.

Belarus handed over 20 wagons of ammunition to the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the south of Ukraine and are conducting counterattacks in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.