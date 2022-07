The enemy has concentrated the troops of the Western Military District of Russia in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has concentrated a grouping of troops of the Western Military District, is carrying out the defense of previously occupied lines, and is systematically shelling units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to fetter their actions.

So, from artillery, the invaders fired at the areas of the settlements of Bazaliyivka, Pobieda, Verkhnii Saltiv, Nortsivka, Chepil, Dmytrivka, Barvenkove, Mospanove, Velyka Babka, Sorokivka, and Pryshyb.

In three other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hremiyach, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos of Chernihiv region and Starikove and Atynske of Sumy region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops have stepped up military operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

The invaders concentrated on the encirclement of Lysychansk from the south and west. As of the morning of the 128th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the invaders focused on encircling the troops of the AFU in the Lysychansk region from the south and west, and are also storming to block the logistics support of our units.