Invaders Fired 7 Missiles On Dnipropetrovsk Region This Morning. Almost All Shot Down By Air Defense

On Tuesday morning, July 5, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. 7 missiles were fired, 6 of them shot down by air defense. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Reznichenko said that all the missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian military over Dnipro and Synelnykovskyi district. In Dnipro, fragments of a downed missile caused a fire, at the moment the rescuers have already eliminated the fire, no one was injured.

The hitting of the missiles was recorded in the city of Pokrov in the private sector. Several houses were destroyed, windows were broken in several more, the explosion provoked a fire. Representatives of the State Emergency Service and the police are on the scene. Initially, no one was hurt.

In Pokrov, employees of the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire that occurred due to an enemy missile hitting the private sector. There were 6 people in the damaged house at the time of the impact. There are no injured or killed. Nearby they found safe fragments of a missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a wheat field burned down in Dnipropetrovsk region after being shelled by Russian troops.

On June 30, Russian troops launched another artillery strike on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a 40-ton grain warehouse was destroyed.