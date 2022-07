Rada May Remove Norm On Restriction Of Movement For Men During War - Zhelezniak

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak believes that the parliament can change the norm of the law prohibiting men from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in the near future.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Briefly about the ban on movement within the country: a decision in this form is nonsense - should be changed. If not, I am sure that this provision of the law will be changed by the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days," he wrote.

In his opinion, the best option is to correct the error with normal communication and clarification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the ban on the departure of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office in wartime.

They substantiate it with the norm from the law "On military duty and military service."

Member of Parliament Roksolana Pidlasa (Servant of the People) proposes to abolish the rule prohibiting men from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office.