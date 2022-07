Residents Of Kyiv Region Warned About Movement Of Military Equipment

Residents of Kyiv region were warned about the movement of military equipment in connection with the command and staff exercises, which will be held in the Brovarskyi district from July 5 to 6. This was announced by the mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko in Telegram.

Sapozhko said that additional security measures would be introduced.

"In Brovary and on the territory of the district, the movement of military equipment is possible, control at checkpoints and other additional security measures will be strengthened," the statement says.

The mayor urged citizens to treat the current situation with understanding.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, law enforcement officers are carrying out planned filtration measures in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region. Residents must be prepared for identity checks and traffic restrictions.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv region, they are preparing for a potential threat from Belarus and are strengthening the northern borders of Kyiv region.

On June 22, the Belarusian Armed Forces placed wooden dummies of tanks in the districts bordering Ukraine to show the presence of their troops.