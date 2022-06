Billionaire Branson Visited Hostomel And Became Interested In Restoration Of Airfield

The founder of Virgin Galactic, billionaire Richard Branson visited Hostomel (Kyiv region) and became interested in the possibilities of restoring the airfield.

This is stated in the message of the Servant of the People party in Telegram, Ukrainian News reports.

"The founder of Virgin Galactic, billionaire Richard Branson visited Hostomel! A billionaire was interested in the Antonov SE airfield and the possibilities of its renewal in Hostomil. This was announced by the head of the Hostomel settlement military administration Taras Dumenko," the statement said.

Branson actively supports Ukraine and advocates strict sanctions against the Russian Federation, its leaders and economics.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late January, Branson called on world businessmen to unite around Ukraine.

In July 2021, Branson visited space and landed successfully.

In February 2020, it became known that Virgin Galactic intended to release more tickets for space flights due to increasing demand for space tourism.