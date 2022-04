100 Apartment Buildings Without Electricity Due To Missile Strike On Brovary - Mayor Sapozhko

Due to the missile strike inflicted by the invaders on Brovary (Kyiv region), almost 100 apartment buildings were left without power supply, and repair work is underway in the city to resume centralized water supply.

The mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As for the resumption of water supply, now utilities continue technical repair work at the sewage pumping station and water treatment plants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, Sapozhko said that the Russian invaders had left the entire Brovarskyi district of Kyiv region.