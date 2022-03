Saboteurs Install Beacon On Eve Of Missile Attack On Food Warehouse In Brovarskyi District Of Kyiv Region

Oleksii Kuleba, the chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, says that saboteurs set up a beacon on the eve of a missile attack on a food warehouse in the Brovarskyi district of Kyiv region.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The governor urged everyone to pay attention to suspicious objects on buildings, roads, infrastructure and immediately report to the police if they are found.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, due to the fire after the shelling by the invaders in a warehouse in the village of Kvitneve (Kyiv region), the products of one of the largest poultry meat producers MHP (Kyiv) worth about UAH 230 million were destroyed.