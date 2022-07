The Ukrainian military was able to leave Lysychansk, Luhansk region, without losses. The Armed Forces retreated to more fortified positions. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai in a commentary to the BBC.

Haidai said that the Russian army has a significant advantage in equipment and ammunition. Therefore, the Ukrainian military did not allow the encirclement and left the city.

“They would have simply destroyed the city from afar, so there was no point in staying. We would have been surrounded and had to sit there while the city was being shelled,” Haidai explained.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine went to ready-made fortified positions further to the west, from where they will continue to fight the invaders when more weapons come from Western partners.

"Everyone left without losses ... Personally, it is hard and painful for me, but this is not a lost war. This is just one battle that we lost. We needed to save our troops so that when enough Western-supplied weapons arrived, we could carry out normal operations and counterattack,” he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Haidai told how many civilians remained in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to leave their positions and lines in Lysychansk. At the same time, it is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight.

According to the General Staff, the invaders crossed the Siverskyi Donets River in the Kramatorsk direction and are entrenched in the areas of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.