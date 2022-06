The Russian invaders have abducted the mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaev.

His advisor Halyna Liashevska reported this on Facebook.

Later, Liashevska reported that Kolykhaev was kidnapped after arriving at a communal institution where employees of the city executive committee worked.

"This morning, the mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev, arrived at one of the communal institutions where the remaining employees of the city executive committee worked. As soon as he got out of the car, he was immediately detained by the armed servicemen of Rosgvardia and, most likely, the FSB. They seized hard drives from computers, opened all safes, searched for documents. All this time, Kolykhaev was kept in a separate office in handcuffs under armed guard. After the search, Kolykhaev was put on the Z bus and taken away," she wrote.

The advisor is confident that Kolykhaev's arrest is connected with his refusal to cooperate with the occupation authorities.

So, she noted that a few days ago Kolykhaev received a letter from the occupation "mayor," in which he invited him to discuss the future "organization of interaction."

For refusing to meet, the pseudo-mayor threatened Kolykhaev with arrest, but the mayor of Kherson refused to meet.

'We're all in danger. Everything is under attack. I fear for the life of Ihor Kolykhaev," Liashevska summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Russian invaders seized the premises of the Kherson City Council and removed the flag of Ukraine.

On April 28, the mayor of temporarily occupied Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev, announced that the invaders plan to annex Kherson region to the Crimea.

On May 9, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in occupied Kherson, Russian invaders are looking for lists of abandoned apartments to accommodate their military.

Later, in temporarily occupied Kherson, the Russian military killed a prisoner in a pre-trial detention center and captured four employees of the institution, including the acting chief and head of the operational department. On May 11, 2022, Russian military personnel, together with the head of the colony suspected of treason, unreasonably used firearms against prisoners and convicts held in the Kherson pre-trial detention center. One of the prisoners was killed.

The Prosecutor General's Office asks to report evidence of war crimes of Russian military personnel to a special website.