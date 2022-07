Russian Troops Advanced In 4 Directions During Day, Have Successes Near Sloviansk - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the day Russian troops made attempts to carry out assault and offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk directions. On the latter, they achieved partial success.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is conducting an assault in the direction of the settlement of Mazanivka, with partial success.

During the day, Russians are making attempts to improve the tactical position of their units.

They conducted artillery shelling in the areas of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Sukha Balka, Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha settlements, and also carried out airstrikes near Dibrivne and Bohorodychne.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue their artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv and settlements to the north, northeast and east of it.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Petrivka.

Ukrainian soldiers harshly stopped the enemy's attempt to storm the village of Sosnivka and pushed the invaders back.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor shelled the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamiansk from tanks and barrel artillery.

The enemy conducted an airstrike near Tetianivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling from barrel artillery was recorded in the areas of Spirne, Berestove and Vershyna settlements.

The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Vershyna.

Ukrainian defenders forced the enemy to retreat after its offensive in the direction of the Vuhlehirska TPP and an unsuccessful reconnaissance battle in the direction of the outskirts of Berestove.

We will remind, earlier today, July 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the south of Ukraine Russian troops are trying to regain their previously lost positions.

It is also known that the invaders transferred the battalion tactical group, previously located near Izium, in the direction of Snizhkivka (Kharkiv region).

Earlier we reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to preserve personnel, left Lysychansk (Luhansk region).